Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 21, 2022        80 NOT PROVIDED BUSH, PATRICIA A to FTB PROPERTIES, LLC Property Address: 35-37 KING STREET, SWEDEN NY Liber: 12678 Page: 0430 Tax Account: 068.50-1-5 Full Sale Price: $117,000.00 14428 FIORITO, DANIEL J to BROOKS, ABIGAIL R Property Address: 5907 CHILI  CENTER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12679 Page: 0164 Tax Account: ...

