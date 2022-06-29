Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 2-3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 2, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALARCON, JENNIFER A 195 WINTER GREEN WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14618 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: MITCHELL G SLAMOWITZ ESQ Amount: $1,050.00 FARMER, MEGAN et ano 4820 W  ROAD 142, HENRIETTA NY 14467 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $10,261.25 GUCK, TIFFANY J 25 DUFFERN DRIVE, ...

