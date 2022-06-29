Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 3, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 3, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN JONES, GEORGE H Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,609.25 ROCHESTER WATER TECHNOLOGY CONCEPTS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $24,638.73 THOMAS, DARREN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,152.89 LIEN RELEASE AYALA, JOSE A Favor: USA/IRS RELIANT STAFFING SYSTEMS INC Favor: USA/IRS MECHANICS LIEN VORONIN HOMES LLC Favor: B&L WHOLESAL SUPPLY Amount: $23,473.14 455 PARDEE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo