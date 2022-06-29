Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 21, 2022         109 NOT PROVIDED J ROSENBERG PROPERTIES LLC & J ROSENBERG PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 338 CARTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: TOMPKINS COMMUNITY BANK Amount: $155,000.00 WHITAKER, KRISTIN Property Address: 921 PINNACLE ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $102,435.75 14420 FRIERY, KENNETH W Property Address: 3091 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

