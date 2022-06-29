Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 3, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 3, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BLAD, PETER F JR Appoints: BLAD, MARIANNA SUE

