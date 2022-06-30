Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / AG fines Wegmans $400,000 for ‘poor cybersecurity practices’

By: Kevin Oklobzija June 30, 2022 0

Wegmans Food Markets will pay $400,000 as punishment for the April 2021 data breach that exposed the personal information of more than three million customers, including 830,000 in New York. In announcing the penalty on Thursday morning, New York State Attorney General Letitia James scolded the Gates-based grocery giant for past poor cybersecurity practices. "Wegmans failed to ...

