Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN June 30, 2022 0

Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation's highest court. The 51-year-old Jackson is the court's 116th justice, and she took the place of the justice she once worked for. Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement took effect at noon. Moments later, joined ...

