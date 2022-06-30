Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 22, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 22, 2022        89 NOT PROVIDED LITTLE I LLC to MELO-SERRANO, FELIPE Property Address: 250 SPENCER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12679 Page: 0255 Tax Account: 105.68-1-25 Full Sale Price: $43,000.00 PERL LAND DEVELOPMENT CORP to YAGMUR, SERKAN Property Address: 26 FALLENSON DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12679 Page: 0317 Tax Account: 060.13-5-11 Full Sale Price: ...

