Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 6-7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 6, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT CNS CONSTRUCTION 195 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - -  COWART, CAROLYN REJEANA & JERNINGAN, STACEY DENARD 195 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - & 195 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE COMFY RIDE TRANSPORTATION 398 WOOD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY ...

