Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Langston McFadden believes everyone needs a place at the table

Langston McFadden believes everyone needs a place at the table

Lawyers, business leaders, pols and citizens should come together to solve issues

By: Nicole Sheldon July 1, 2022 0

Incoming Monroe County Bar Association President Langston D. McFadden wants local attorneys to be community leaders. “The hope during my tenure is to return attorneys to that mission of being leaders, and not just leaders of their careers, or leaders of their law firms,” said McFadden, a partner at Pullano & Farrow PLLC. He wants to form ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo