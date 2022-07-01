Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 23, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 23, 2022        75 NOT PROVIDED ELISABETH J RIVEROS MANAGEMENT TRUST et al to CIRCLE STREET DEVELOPMENT LLC et al Property Address: 357 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12680 Page: 0238 Tax Account: 106.75-1-22.001 Full Sale Price: $1.00 JUDSON, RUFUS M et al to ELISABETH J RIVEROS MANAGEMENT TRUST ...

