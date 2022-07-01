Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 8-9, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 8-9, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 8, 2022 LIEN SATISFIED YORUK PROPERTIES LLC Favor: VICTOR EXCAVATING, INC Liens Filed Recorded June 9, 2022 LIEN RELEASE COHEN, MARK Favor: NEW YORK ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND SPILL COMPENSATION FUND 607 WHITNEY ROAD, PERINTON NY

