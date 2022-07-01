Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / New York legislative text detailing new gun rules released

New York legislative text detailing new gun rules released

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE July 1, 2022 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers are reviewing a bill released Friday to remove a barrier to getting a concealed carry handgun permit in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling, while also placing new restrictions on who can get a permit and limiting where people can carry firearms. Gov. Kathy Hochul released the text ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo