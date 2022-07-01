Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New York officials rule against bitcoin-mining power plant

New York officials rule against bitcoin-mining power plant

By: The Associated Press July 1, 2022 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials denied required air permit renewals Thursday to a bitcoin-mining power plant on the grounds that it was a threat to the state's climate goals. The permitting decision was another example of New York putting the brakes on a cryptocurrency bonanza that has alarmed environmentalists. It also comes at a ...

