Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Juliette R.

Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Juliette R.

By: Daily Record Staff July 5, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect Unfounded abuse allegations Matter of Juliette R. CAF 19-01743 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The father appealed from an order that he neglected the subject child. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the petitioner established that he made repeated unfounded allegations of sexual and ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo