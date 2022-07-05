Fourth Department – Parental neglect: Matter of Isabella S.

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
July 5, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Parental neglect Minimum standard of care Matter of Isabella S. CAF 20-00095 Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that found that she neglected the subject child. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the parental behavior is to be evaluated objectively when ...

