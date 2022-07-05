Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Reasonable suspicion: People v. Singleton

By: Daily Record Staff July 5, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Reasonable suspicion Traffic stop – Sufficiency of warrant People v. Singleton KA 18-01926 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He argues that certain tangible evidence recovered by police following the officers’ stop of a taxi in which the ...

