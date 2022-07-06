Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 28, 2022        111 14420 HOWARD, BARRY E to MAIN STREET, BROCKPORT LLC Property Address: 24 CLARK STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12683 Page: 0097 Tax Account: 068.44-2-16.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 SAAGER, THERESIA E to SAAGER, RICHARD Property Address: 4596  WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12682 Page: 0263 Tax Account: 064.02-2-3 Full ...

