Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 9-10, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 9-10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 9, 2022 FAMILY COURT JUDGMENT, FAMILY COURT DORAZIO, ANTHONY Favor: SCHOTTMILLER, LINDA Amount: $805.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BARRE DANCE AND FITNESS LLC 420 MILL ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: $11,000.00 COMES, WENDY E 250 TRABOLD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Attorney: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo