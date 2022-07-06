Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 10, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 10, 2022 LIEN SATISFIED RUSHTON, RHONDA Favor: WOODLANDS CONDOMINIUM BOARD OF MANAGERS MECHANICS LIEN ONE FLINT STREET LLC Favor: LEADER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC Amount: $31,897.00 15 FLINT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

