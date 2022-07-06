Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 28, 2022         151 NOT PROVIDED GILLIAM, MALIK B & MENDEZ, ANDREA M Property Address: 39 WHISTLERS COVE LN, GREECE NY Lender: FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION Amount: $22,341.64 SHUTT, JAMI & SHUTT, ROBERT Property Address: 56 SHORT HILLS DRIVE, PARMA NY Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $44,600.00 14420 BOWEN, ALLAN R & BOWEN, DEBORAH ...

