Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / IP Frontiers: Patentable subject matter – An American Axle update

IP Frontiers: Patentable subject matter – An American Axle update

By: Wayne F. Reinke July 7, 2022 0

In American Axle, the invention was directed to a method for manufacturing a shaft assembly of a driveline system, historically considered to be patentable subject matter. The first claim addressed included a step of turning a mass and stiffness of a liner. The tuning was qualified in that it was said to be a tuned ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo