Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 10-11,13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 10, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT GARCIA-COSME, JOSE H 2014 PORTLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $19,521.34 HANNAH, TAMARA R 62 BRAMBURY DRIVE APT B, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ Amount: $3,287.47 PIERCE, JAMIQUE S 30 LOCUST STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: ...

