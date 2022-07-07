Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Smith named police chief, four others join mayor’s leadership team

Smith named police chief, four others join mayor’s leadership team

By: Patty Remmell Daily Record Staff July 7, 2022 0

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans named David Smith the new chief of police and filled four other key positions in city government. Smith had been interim chief since October and is an advocate of building strong community relations, including through foot and bicycle patrols. He has been with the department for 30 years. "David Smith brings a demonstrated ...

