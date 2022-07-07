Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Van White appointed to Rochester City Court

Van White appointed to Rochester City Court

By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2022 0

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on Thursday appointed Van Henri White as a Rochester City Court judge. Judge Stephen Miller's elevation to New York State's Court of Claims in May created a vacancy on City Court, which the mayor is authorized to fill under New York State law. “It was important to me to hear from our community ...

