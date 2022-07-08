Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Fort Drum soldier from Georgia ID’d as victim of shooting

Fort Drum soldier from Georgia ID’d as victim of shooting

By: The Associated Press July 8, 2022 0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Army has identified the victim of a deadly weekend shooting in Syracuse as a 19-year-old soldier from Georgia who was assigned to New York's Fort Drum. Pvt. 1st Class Malik S. Shipman, of Fairburn, Georgia, was shot near Onondaga Park in Syracuse shortly before midnight on July Fourth and died ...

