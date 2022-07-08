Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Gun applicants in NY will have to hand over social accounts

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE and MAYSOON KHAN July 8, 2022 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings, New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits. People seeking to carry concealed handguns will be required to hand over their social media accounts for a review of their "character and conduct." It's an ...

