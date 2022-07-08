Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 1, 2022            113  NOT PROVIDED KEATLEY, BRAD et ano to SHAMJI, SAJID ALI Property Address: 1000 EAST AVENUE UNIT 106, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12684 Page: 0659 Tax Account: 122.37-1-2./106 Full Sale Price: $118,000.00 RMJ LAND GROUP LLC to VALONE, KIMBERLY G et ano Property Address: 29 MAYERS GARDEN, ...

