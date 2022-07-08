Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 13-14, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 13-14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 13, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT EDWARDS, TERRENCE L Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFICE VIOLATIONS AGENCY FLORENCE, C A Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY FOSSITT, DENISE L Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY FRAISER, JAKYRA D Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY GAYDEN, RAHEEN Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER GRAHAM, SHERMAN L JR Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY GUY, EDDIE L Favor: ROCHESTER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo