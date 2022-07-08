Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 1, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 1, 2022           133 NOT PROVIDED BUCHANAN, RACHELLE & BUCHANAN, RYAN Property Address: 3 GOVERNORS CIR, MENDON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $450,000.00 GETTYS, CHRISTA L & GETTYS, DANIEL E Property Address: 220 WOOD ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $73,882.06 IQBAL, PERVEZ Property Address: 74 FLOWER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo