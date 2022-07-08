Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 13-14, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 13-14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 13, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ANGE, JOSEPH C JR Appoints: ANGE, JOSEPH C III BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NA BLOCH, ROBERTA L Appoints: BLOCH, HOWARD A GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: MTGLQ INVESTORS LP JOLLY, CATHLEEN Appoints: JOLLY, JACQUELYN S JOLLY, RYAN FRANCIS Appoints: JOLLY, JACQUELYN S US SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Appoints: MONROE ...

