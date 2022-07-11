Appeals courts delays Texas execution set for this week

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press July 11, 2022 0

An appeals court on Monday stayed this week's execution of a death row inmate who had raised questions about whether prosecutors had presented false and inaccurate testimony from an expert on whether he would commit more crimes in the future. Ramiro Gonzales, 39, had been set to receive a lethal injection for fatally shooting Bridget Townsend. ...

