Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Chief judge of top New York court to leave at end of August

Chief judge of top New York court to leave at end of August

By: The Associated Press July 11, 2022 0

The chief judge of New York's Court of Appeals announced Monday she will step down after more than six years presiding at the state's highest court and overseeing the state court system. Judge Janet DiFiore, 66, said in a letter to her colleagues that she will leave at the end of August and "move on to ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo