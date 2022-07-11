Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Proper venue: Aldridge v. Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff July 11, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Proper venue Plaintiff’s burden Aldridge v. Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses, et al. CA 21-00490 Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging that she was sexually abused while in the care of an elder of the defendant congregation. One of the defendants is a not-for-profit organization allegedly ...

