Fourth Department – Robbery: People v. Baker

By: Daily Record Staff July 11, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Robbery Sentencing – Enhanced sentencing People v. Baker KA 20-00949 Appealed from Oswego County Court Background: The defendant appealed from her conviction of robbery. She argues that the court erred in imposing an enhanced sentenced and that the enhanced sentence is unduly harsh and severe. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court ...

