Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 14, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 14, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT RIDDLE, CHENILLE 40 PAIGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $4,066.52 ROMAN, ERICA 67 ELLSINORE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $3,711.34 SEARS, MARK R JR 142 TEABERRY DRIVE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: SPENCERPORT FEDERAL CREDIT ...

