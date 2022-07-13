Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 6, 2022            75 NOT PROVIDED NLD ROCHESTER LLC to 440 LAKE AVENUE LLC Property Address: 440 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12686 Page: 0535 Tax Account: 105.44-1-24 Full Sale Price: $1,581,880.00 14428 WHITE, BENJAMIN J et ano to MOHAMED, NABIL SAEED Property Address: 48 BUNNY RUN, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: ...

