Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 16-17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 16, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE DEWEY AVE TAILOR 3759 DEWEY AVENUE SUITE A, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MONROE BAYAZIT, AHMET 226 HOOVER DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 MONROE GETGO XPRESS 21 SILVERLIGHT WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - MOORE, MALCOLM K 21 SILVERLIGHT WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED ARTISTIC SOUL ...

