Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 15-17, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 15-17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 15, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT Camman, Eric Favor: Kohli, Rahul Attorney: TIMOTHY L ALEXSON ESQ Amount: $6,700.00 CHEN, FENG et ano 4752 BERRYWOOD ROAD, VIRGINIA BEACH VA 23464 Favor: CHIMNEY HILL CENTER VIRGINIA BEACH VA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Attorney: DALE A WORRALL ESQ Amount: $97,331.60 DOMIZIO, NICOLE et al 36 ALLANDALE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Attorney: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo