Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 16-17, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 16-17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 16, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN GRAHAM, GEORGE P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $162,583.34 GREENS REMODELING LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,266.65 TYO, MELINDA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,097.21 TYO, SCOTT Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,212.73 LIEN RELEASE DUVALL, ALICE J Favor: USA/IRS EMPLOY-EASE INC Favor: USA/IRS K & D CONSTRUCTION Favor: USA/IRS K & D CONSTRUCTION Favor: USA/IRS LAX, CHAIM Favor: USA/IRS LAX, CHAIM Favor: USA/IRS MELLACI DE CARVALHO, VALERIA Favor: WESTAGE AT HARTS WOODS HOMEOWNERS ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo