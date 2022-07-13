Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 6, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 6, 2022           131 NOT PROVIDED CARVER ENTERPRISES LLC Property Address: 308 ENGLISH ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: CUCIT, JOSEPH Amount: $90,000.00 TRUMBALL, AUSTIN D & TRUMBALL, KAITLYN Property Address: 2427  MENDON ROAD, RUSH NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $40,000.00 14420 CREMALDI, CHERIE E Property Address: 36  HILL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL ...

