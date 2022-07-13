Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 16-17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 16, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY DEROLLER, BARBARA Appoints: BUTLER, SANDRA A HILL, LAURA R Appoints: HILL, MICHAEL S HILL, WILLIAM Appoints: HILL, LAURA R KIFER, KAREN E Appoints: KIFER, LAURI REITANO, BRANDI J Appoints: NESBITT, BRANDON D REITANO, ROBERT J Appoints: PIAZZA, CHRISTINA M SWAN, JANET R Appoints: SWAN, JOHN A Powers of Attorney Recorded June 17, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BARLOW, ...

