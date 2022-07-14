Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Average long-term US mortgage rates bounce back up to 5.51%

Average long-term US mortgage rates bounce back up to 5.51%

By: The Associated Press July 14, 2022 0

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates were back up this week, just as the latest government data shows inflation has not slowed, meaning the Federal Reserve is almost certain to raise its benchmark borrowing rate later this month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate rose to 5.51% from 5.30% last week. One year ...

