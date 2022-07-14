Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / City launches health and wellness initiative

City launches health and wellness initiative

By: Andrea Deckert July 14, 2022 0

The City of Rochester and Rochester City Council have launched a Community Total Health and Wellness initiative to help define the gaps in the health and wellness needs of Rochester’s underserved communities and bring services into the neighborhoods that need them most.  “Especially in these days after the pandemic, Rochester residents are finding themselves in need ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo