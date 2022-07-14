Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Mortgage: Citibank, N.A. v. Gifford, et al.

Fourth Department – Mortgage: Citibank, N.A. v. Gifford, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Mortgage Statute of limitations – Partial payment – Tenants by the entirety Citibank, N.A. v. Gifford, et al. CA 21-00711 Appealed from Supreme Court, Herkimer County Background: The defendants executed a note secured by a mortgage on their residence in 1991. In 2011, one of the defendants executed an agreement modifying ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo