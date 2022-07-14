Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / NY court tosses conviction in death of anti-gang activist

NY court tosses conviction in death of anti-gang activist

By: The Associated Press July 14, 2022 0

A New York appeals court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of a woman found guilty of causing the death of an anti-gang activist in a dispute over a memorial honoring the activist's slain daughter. Citing prosecutorial misconduct, the court ordered a new trial for Annmarie Drago, saying the prosecutor mischaracterized evidence during his summation and confused ...

