Two lawyers join bankruptcy practice

Two lawyers join bankruptcy practice

Firm expects uptick in filings

By: Bennett Loudon July 14, 2022 0

The law firm of McConville Considine Cooman & Morin P.C. (MCCM) has added two attorneys to beef up its bankruptcy practice area.

