Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 7, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 7, 2022            84 NOT PROVIDED I-TOWN LIVING LLC to AZOGI, IBRAHIM O Property Address: 310 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12687 Page: 0439 Tax Account: 090.42-1-25 Full Sale Price: $128,000.00 14420 CALABRIA, JACOB R to 259 MAIN STREET LLC Property Address: 259 MAIN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12687 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo