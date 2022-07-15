Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 21, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 21, 2022 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED TRUE GOSPEL INTERNATIONAL WORSHIP CENTER INC 59 PROSPECT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - GAILLARD, CASSANDRA & THOMPSON, MELINDA 116 KINGSBERRY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - & 152 CADY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT GAMBIT SALES OF WESTERN NY 2310 CLIFFORD ...

