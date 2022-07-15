Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 17,20-21, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 17,20-21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 17, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT ABRAMS, ZACKERI R PARNELL, TERRANCE 699 MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 PEARSON, CODY A 212 MAGNOLIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 RENTAS-TORRES, PABLO 120 CENTRAL PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 ROBINSON, DEVON A SR 547 JOSEPH ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo